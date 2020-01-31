Digimarc Corp (NASDAQ:DMRC) Short Interest Up 10.5% in January

Digimarc Corp (NASDAQ:DMRC) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,640,000 shares, an increase of 10.5% from the December 31st total of 2,390,000 shares. Approximately 23.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 102,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 25.8 days.

NASDAQ:DMRC opened at $31.98 on Friday. Digimarc has a 1 year low of $18.90 and a 1 year high of $66.50. The stock has a market cap of $400.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.55 and a beta of -0.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.29.

Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.06. Digimarc had a negative return on equity of 57.32% and a negative net margin of 140.51%. The firm had revenue of $5.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.80 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Digimarc will post -2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Tony Rodriguez sold 1,000 shares of Digimarc stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $33,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,001,253. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bruce L. Davis sold 23,391 shares of Digimarc stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.31, for a total value of $802,545.21. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 46,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,586,185.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,391 shares of company stock valued at $905,545. 6.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Digimarc by 780.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,092 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 968 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Digimarc by 1,710.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,810 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 1,710 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Digimarc during the first quarter worth about $116,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Digimarc during the second quarter worth about $187,000. Finally, Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Digimarc during the fourth quarter worth about $329,000. 64.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DMRC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Digimarc in a research note on Monday, November 4th. ValuEngine cut Digimarc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub cut Digimarc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Digimarc in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Digimarc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.10.

About Digimarc

Digimarc Corporation provides media identification and management solutions to government and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. It offers Digimarc Intuitive Computing Platform, a comprehensive set of technologies for identifying, discovering, and interacting with digitally-enhanced media, which includes Digimarc Barcode, a method for imperceptibly enhancing packaging, print, images, thermal labels, audio, and other objects with data that is detected by enabled devices, such as smart phones, computers, barcode scanners, and machine-vision equipment.

Featured Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)