Digital Ally, Inc. (NASDAQ:DGLY) Short Interest Update

Digital Ally, Inc. (NASDAQ:DGLY) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 797,700 shares, an increase of 10.7% from the December 31st total of 720,500 shares. Approximately 8.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 53,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 15.0 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Digital Ally by 67.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 368,747 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 147,995 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Digital Ally in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Digital Ally by 46.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 73,876 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 23,487 shares during the last quarter. 5.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DGLY opened at $0.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 0.94. Digital Ally has a 52 week low of $0.81 and a 52 week high of $5.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.18.

Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.92 million during the quarter.

About Digital Ally

Digital Ally, Inc produces and sells digital video imaging and storage products for use in law enforcement, security, and commercial applications in the United States and internationally. Its digital audio/video recording, storage, and other products include an in-car digital audio/video recorder that is contained in a rear view mirror for law enforcement vehicles and commercial fleets; and hands-free automatic activated body-worn cameras and in-car video systems, as well as provides its law enforcement customers with audio/video surveillance from multiple vantage points.

Featured Story: Stocks at 52 Week High