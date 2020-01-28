Digital Turbine Inc (NASDAQ:APPS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $37.58 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Digital Turbine Inc (NASDAQ:APPS) to report $37.58 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Digital Turbine’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $37.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $37.56 million. Digital Turbine reported sales of $30.41 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 23.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Digital Turbine will report full-year sales of $133.89 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $132.77 million to $135.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $160.88 million, with estimates ranging from $159.90 million to $161.85 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Digital Turbine.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. Digital Turbine had a negative net margin of 9.47% and a positive return on equity of 28.01%. The company had revenue of $32.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.55 million.

APPS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Digital Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. National Securities initiated coverage on shares of Digital Turbine in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Digital Turbine from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $7.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Digital Turbine in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Digital Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.41.

In other Digital Turbine news, CEO William Gordon Stone III sold 35,000 shares of Digital Turbine stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.20, for a total transaction of $287,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 974,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,990,736. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michelle M. Sterling purchased 13,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.45 per share, for a total transaction of $101,618.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,882.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Digital Turbine during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Digital Turbine in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Digital Turbine in the second quarter worth $32,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Digital Turbine in the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Digital Turbine in the third quarter worth $67,000. 39.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of APPS stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $6.89. The stock had a trading volume of 1,901,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,673,189. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.98. Digital Turbine has a 12 month low of $2.10 and a 12 month high of $9.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $591.27 million, a PE ratio of -49.21 and a beta of 1.53.

About Digital Turbine

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication solutions for mobile operators, application developers, device original equipment manufacturers, and other third parties worldwide. The company offers Ignite, a mobile application management software to control, manage, and monetize the applications that are installed on mobile devices and professional services directly related to the ignite platform.

