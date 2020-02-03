Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) Declares $0.14 Quarterly Dividend

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 23rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share by the savings and loans company on Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 5th.

Dime Community Bancshares has a payout ratio of 38.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Dime Community Bancshares to earn $1.64 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.1%.

Shares of Dime Community Bancshares stock opened at $19.41 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $695.98 million, a PE ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.88. Dime Community Bancshares has a 12-month low of $17.68 and a 12-month high of $22.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.32.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DCOM. TheStreet raised shares of Dime Community Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Dime Community Bancshares in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Dime Community Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Dime Community Bancshares in a report on Monday, October 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Dime Community Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.50.

About Dime Community Bancshares

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that provides commercial banking and financial services in New York. It offers deposit products, such as savings, money market, and interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

