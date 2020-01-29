Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) Short Interest Update

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 654,100 shares, an increase of 28.6% from the December 31st total of 508,700 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 172,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DCOM shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Dime Community Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. TheStreet upgraded Dime Community Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday. Stephens started coverage on Dime Community Bancshares in a report on Monday, October 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub cut Dime Community Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Dime Community Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 86.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,922 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Dime Community Bancshares by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 179,397 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,407,000 after buying an additional 2,620 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Dime Community Bancshares by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,885,362 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $92,773,000 after buying an additional 85,990 shares during the last quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dime Community Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Dime Community Bancshares by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 927,703 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $17,616,000 after buying an additional 9,018 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.55% of the company’s stock.

DCOM traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.59. 137,975 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 118,694. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. Dime Community Bancshares has a one year low of $17.68 and a one year high of $22.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $714.33 million, a P/E ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.31.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 5th. Dime Community Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.85%.

About Dime Community Bancshares

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that provides commercial banking and financial services in New York. It offers deposit products, such as savings, money market, and interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

