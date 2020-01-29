Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. to Post FY2020 Earnings of $1.49 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NASDAQ:DCOM)

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler raised their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Dime Community Bancshares in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler analyst M. Fitzgibbon now forecasts that the savings and loans company will post earnings per share of $1.49 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.47. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Dime Community Bancshares’ Q1 2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.39 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.41 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on DCOM. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dime Community Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Stephens started coverage on Dime Community Bancshares in a research report on Monday, October 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine raised Dime Community Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. Raymond James started coverage on Dime Community Bancshares in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Dime Community Bancshares from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dime Community Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.50.

Shares of DCOM stock opened at $19.92 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $705.66 million, a P/E ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.88. Dime Community Bancshares has a twelve month low of $17.68 and a twelve month high of $22.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.31.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,885,362 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $92,773,000 after purchasing an additional 85,990 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 49,414 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Dime Community Bancshares by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 100,917 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,161,000 after buying an additional 6,058 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in Dime Community Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $528,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Dime Community Bancshares by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 927,703 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $17,616,000 after buying an additional 9,018 shares in the last quarter. 72.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 5th. Dime Community Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 51.85%.

Dime Community Bancshares Company Profile

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that provides commercial banking and financial services in New York. It offers deposit products, such as savings, money market, and interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

