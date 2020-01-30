Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) Short Interest Update

Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) saw a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,740,000 shares, a drop of 10.5% from the December 31st total of 4,180,000 shares. Currently, 9.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 348,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.7 days.

In other Diodes news, insider Richard Dallas White sold 25,259 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.28, for a total transaction of $1,168,986.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 84,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,912,835.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 12,000 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.23, for a total value of $554,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 582,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,922,456.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 129,811 shares of company stock worth $6,233,790. 5.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DIOD. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Diodes by 91.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 110,769 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,844,000 after acquiring an additional 52,849 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Diodes in the 2nd quarter valued at $269,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Diodes by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 327,286 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,904,000 after purchasing an additional 28,930 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diodes during the 2nd quarter valued at $272,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Diodes by 85.1% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 46,951 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,708,000 after purchasing an additional 21,581 shares during the period. 83.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on DIOD shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Diodes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Diodes from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Diodes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.50.

DIOD stock traded down $0.36 during trading on Thursday, reaching $53.62. The stock had a trading volume of 47,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 319,600. Diodes has a one year low of $30.51 and a one year high of $59.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $55.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.97. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.24 and a beta of 1.33.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.03. Diodes had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 14.60%. The firm had revenue of $323.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Diodes will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Diodes Company Profile

Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, and analog and mixed-signal semiconductor markets in Asia, North America, and Europe. It primarily focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components.

Featured Story: What do I need to know about analyst ratings?

