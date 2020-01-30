Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) Lowered to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

DIOD has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Diodes from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Diodes from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $54.50.

Shares of NASDAQ DIOD traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $53.75. 496,743 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 365,297. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.56. The company has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.97. Diodes has a 1-year low of $30.51 and a 1-year high of $59.70.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $323.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.90 million. Diodes had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 14.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Diodes will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.23, for a total value of $554,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 582,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,922,456.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard Dallas White sold 25,259 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.28, for a total transaction of $1,168,986.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 84,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,912,835.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 129,811 shares of company stock valued at $6,233,790. 5.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diodes during the fourth quarter valued at about $298,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Diodes by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 117,233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,605,000 after buying an additional 10,174 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Diodes by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 391,956 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $22,095,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Diodes by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 129,263 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,287,000 after buying an additional 9,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Diodes by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 104,122 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,869,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. 83.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diodes Company Profile

Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, and analog and mixed-signal semiconductor markets in Asia, North America, and Europe. It primarily focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components.

