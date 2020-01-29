Dios Exploration (CVE:DOS) Shares Up 15%

Dios Exploration Inc (CVE:DOS) shot up 15% on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12, 219,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 78% from the average session volume of 1,004,863 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

The stock has a market capitalization of $7.49 million and a PE ratio of -105.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.05. The company has a current ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Dios Exploration Company Profile (CVE:DOS)

Dios Exploration Inc engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral resource properties in Canada. The company explores for gold and diamond deposits. It holds interests in various projects that cover 624 mining claims in James Bay. The company is based in Montreal, Canada.

