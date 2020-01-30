Directa Plus (LON:DCTA) Trading 1.3% Higher

Directa Plus PLC (LON:DCTA)’s share price traded up 1.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 76 ($1.00) and last traded at GBX 76 ($1.00), 24,612 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 22% from the average session volume of 31,483 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 75 ($0.99).

The stock has a market capitalization of $45.75 million and a PE ratio of -7.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.16, a current ratio of 6.39 and a quick ratio of 5.49. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 74.02 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 77.54.

Directa Plus Company Profile (LON:DCTA)

Directa Plus Plc manufactures and sells grapheme-based products for industrial and commercial applications in Italy, the United States, and internationally. The company offers its products under the G+ brand name. The company's products are used in elastomers, textiles, water treatment, polymer nanocomposites, carbon fiber, and 3D printing.

