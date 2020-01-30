Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:YINN) Shares Gap Down to $17.47

Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:YINN)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $18.28, but opened at $17.47. Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares shares last traded at $17.81, with a volume of 131,653 shares traded.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.82.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a $0.1221 dividend. This is an increase from Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in YINN. Harvest Investment Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares during the third quarter worth about $324,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares by 29.0% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 24,903 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 5,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XR Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares by 1,177.6% during the fourth quarter. XR Securities LLC now owns 251,779 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,567,000 after buying an additional 232,072 shares in the last quarter.

Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares Company Profile (NYSEARCA:YINN)

Direxion Daily China Bull 3x Shares ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the BNY China Select ADR Index (the China Index). The China Index is a free float-adjusted capitalization-weighted index designed by the Bank of New York to track the performance of a basket of companies who have their primary equity listing on a stock exchange in China and which also have depositary receipts that trade on a United States exchange or on the National Association of Securities and Dealers Automated Quotation.

