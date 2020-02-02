Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TZA) Stock Price Up 6.1%

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TZA)’s stock price rose 6.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $38.89 and last traded at $38.53, approximately 4,429,392 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 50% from the average daily volume of 2,949,490 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.32.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.22 and a 200-day moving average of $42.82.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hengehold Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $438,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares by 1,353.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 58,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,757,000 after purchasing an additional 54,630 shares in the last quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $541,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $282,000. Finally, Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new position in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $579,000.

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares Company Profile (NYSEARCA:TZA)

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares (the Fund) seeks daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Small Cap Index). The Small Cap Index measures the performance of the small-cap segment of the United States equity universe and consists of the smallest 2,000 companies in the Russell 3000 Index, representing approximately 10% of the total market capitalization of the Russell 3000 Index.

See Also: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis