Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TNA) Stock Price Down 6.1%

Shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TNA) were down 6.1% on Friday . The company traded as low as $64.28 and last traded at $65.02, approximately 3,513,578 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 38% from the average daily volume of 2,553,208 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.22.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.17.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 79.7% during the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,983 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 1,323 shares in the last quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Cardan Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares during the third quarter worth $222,000. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP lifted its position in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 20.0% during the third quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 6,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter.

About Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TNA)

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Small Cap Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Small Cap Index). The Small Cap Index measures the performance of the small-cap segment of the United States equity universe, and consists of the smallest 2,000 companies in the Russell 3000 Index, representing approximately 10% of the total market capitalization of the Russell 3000 Index.

