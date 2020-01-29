Dirtt Environmental Solutions (TSE:DRT) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $3.62

Dirtt Environmental Solutions Ltd (TSE:DRT) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$3.62 and last traded at C$3.66, with a volume of 25682 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$3.75.

Separately, National Bank Financial downgraded Dirtt Environmental Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from C$7.40 to C$5.25 in a report on Monday, November 11th.

The stock has a market cap of $318.40 million and a PE ratio of 105.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.23, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$4.17 and a 200 day moving average of C$5.53.

Dirtt Environmental Solutions (TSE:DRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.08 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$86.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$99.67 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dirtt Environmental Solutions Ltd will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

In other Dirtt Environmental Solutions news, Director Todd Lillibridge purchased 45,000 shares of Dirtt Environmental Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$4.04 per share, with a total value of C$181,764.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 155,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$628,903.44. Insiders purchased 49,758 shares of company stock valued at $201,658 in the last three months.

Dirtt Environmental Solutions Company Profile (TSE:DRT)

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. designs, manufactures, and installs customized prefabricated interiors. The company combines its proprietary 3D design, configuration, and manufacturing software with integrated in-house manufacturing of its prefabricated interior construction solutions and its distribution partner network.

