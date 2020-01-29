Discover Financial Services’ (DFS) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Nomura

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Nomura in a research report issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $89.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Nomura’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 18.30% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $94.00 price objective (down previously from $101.00) on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Friday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Evercore ISI cut shares of Discover Financial Services from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Discover Financial Services from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $96.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.00.

Shares of NYSE:DFS opened at $75.23 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $83.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Discover Financial Services has a one year low of $66.54 and a one year high of $92.98. The company has a market cap of $23.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.29, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.61.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 20.94% and a return on equity of 26.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.03 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 9.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Discover Financial Services news, CFO John Greene bought 3,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $73.84 per share, for a total transaction of $249,357.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,502 shares in the company, valued at $2,030,747.68. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Roger C. Hochschild bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $74.12 per share, for a total transaction of $1,111,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 849,085 shares in the company, valued at $62,934,180.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 21,777 shares of company stock worth $1,612,588. 0.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 122.4% in the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Truewealth LLC grew its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 861.1% in the 4th quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

