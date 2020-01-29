Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) CEO Roger C. Hochschild Buys 15,000 Shares

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) CEO Roger C. Hochschild bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $74.12 per share, with a total value of $1,111,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 849,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,934,180.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

DFS opened at $75.23 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $83.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.08. Discover Financial Services has a 52 week low of $66.54 and a 52 week high of $92.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.91 billion, a PE ratio of 8.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.61.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.01. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 20.94% and a return on equity of 26.25%. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.03 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 9.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 19th. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.38%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DFS. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Discover Financial Services from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $96.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 price target (down previously from $97.00) on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Discover Financial Services presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFS. Wright Investors Service Inc. boosted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 36,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,053,000 after purchasing an additional 7,822 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth $25,709,000. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL bought a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 4,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, White Pine Investment CO boosted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. White Pine Investment CO now owns 82,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985 shares in the last quarter. 84.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

Featured Story: What member countries make up the G-20?