Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) EVP Buys $251,430.00 in Stock

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) EVP Wanjiku Juanita Walcott acquired 3,400 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $73.95 per share, with a total value of $251,430.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,740,468.55. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NYSE:DFS opened at $73.91 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $83.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.72. Discover Financial Services has a twelve month low of $65.81 and a twelve month high of $92.98. The company has a market capitalization of $23.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.61.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.01. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 20.94% and a return on equity of 26.25%. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.38%.

Several brokerages recently commented on DFS. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI cut shares of Discover Financial Services from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Discover Financial Services from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $96.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.00.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 122.4% during the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Truewealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 861.1% during the fourth quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the third quarter worth about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

