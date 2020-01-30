Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Shares Gap Up After Insider Buying Activity

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday following insider buying activity. The stock had previously closed at $71.82, but opened at $73.91. Discover Financial Services shares last traded at $75.23, with a volume of 4,336,826 shares changing hands.

Specifically, EVP Wanjiku Juanita Walcott purchased 3,400 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $73.95 per share, for a total transaction of $251,430.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 91,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,740,468.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Roger C. Hochschild purchased 15,000 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $74.12 per share, for a total transaction of $1,111,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 849,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,934,180.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 21,777 shares of company stock worth $1,612,588. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on DFS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Nomura reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $89.00 price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $96.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.00.

The stock has a market cap of $23.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.35, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.67.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 20.94% and a return on equity of 26.25%. Discover Financial Services’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 9.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is 19.38%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFS. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Discover Financial Services by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,713,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,917,500,000 after buying an additional 887,296 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in Discover Financial Services by 43.2% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,483,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,291,000 after buying an additional 447,827 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Discover Financial Services by 655.2% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 396,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,174,000 after buying an additional 344,236 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,709,000. Finally, Hexavest Inc. increased its stake in Discover Financial Services by 159,988.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 296,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,016,000 after buying an additional 295,978 shares during the period. 84.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

