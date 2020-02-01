Discoverie Group (LON:DSCV) Given Corporate Rating at FinnCap

FinnCap restated their corporate rating on shares of Discoverie Group (LON:DSCV) in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 641 ($8.43) price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of GBX 579 ($7.62).

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on DSCV. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Discoverie Group in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Discoverie Group from GBX 500 ($6.58) to GBX 540 ($7.10) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Panmure Gordon began coverage on shares of Discoverie Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a buy rating and a GBX 615 ($8.09) price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 562.67 ($7.40).

LON:DSCV traded down GBX 6 ($0.08) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 570 ($7.50). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 158,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,952. Discoverie Group has a 1 year low of GBX 381 ($5.01) and a 1 year high of GBX 584.40 ($7.69). The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 562.48 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 486.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $505.62 million and a PE ratio of 26.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.18.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 12th were paid a GBX 2.97 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. Discoverie Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.47%.

Discoverie Group Company Profile

discoverIE Group plc designs, manufactures, and supplies components for electronic applications worldwide. It operates through two divisions, Design & Manufacturing and Custom Supply. The company also offers technically demanding, customized electronic, photonic, and medical products to the industrial, medical, and healthcare markets.

