Discoverie Group (LON:DSCV) Reaches New 12-Month High at $586.00

Discoverie Group PLC (LON:DSCV) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 586 ($7.71) and last traded at GBX 578 ($7.60), with a volume of 3413 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 578 ($7.60).

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Discoverie Group in a research report on Thursday. FinnCap reiterated a “corporate” rating and set a GBX 641 ($8.43) price target (up from GBX 579 ($7.62)) on shares of Discoverie Group in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Discoverie Group from GBX 500 ($6.58) to GBX 540 ($7.10) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Panmure Gordon assumed coverage on Discoverie Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 615 ($8.09) price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 562.67 ($7.40).

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 561.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 485.75. The company has a market cap of $510.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.18, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 12th were paid a dividend of GBX 2.97 ($0.04) per share. This represents a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. Discoverie Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.47%.

Discoverie Group Company Profile (LON:DSCV)

discoverIE Group plc designs, manufactures, and supplies components for electronic applications worldwide. It operates through two divisions, Design & Manufacturing and Custom Supply. The company also offers technically demanding, customized electronic, photonic, and medical products to the industrial, medical, and healthcare markets.

