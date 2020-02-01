Discoverie Group (LON:DSCV) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Discoverie Group (LON:DSCV)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Peel Hunt in a research note issued on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. FinnCap reiterated a “corporate” rating and set a GBX 579 ($7.62) price target (up previously from GBX 535 ($7.04)) on shares of Discoverie Group in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Discoverie Group from GBX 500 ($6.58) to GBX 540 ($7.10) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Panmure Gordon assumed coverage on Discoverie Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 615 ($8.09) price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 562.67 ($7.40).

Shares of DSCV opened at GBX 570 ($7.50) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $505.62 million and a PE ratio of 26.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 562.48 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 486.58. Discoverie Group has a 12-month low of GBX 381 ($5.01) and a 12-month high of GBX 584.40 ($7.69).

Discoverie Group Company Profile

discoverIE Group plc designs, manufactures, and supplies components for electronic applications worldwide. It operates through two divisions, Design & Manufacturing and Custom Supply. The company also offers technically demanding, customized electronic, photonic, and medical products to the industrial, medical, and healthcare markets.

