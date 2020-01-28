Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.67.

DISCA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Discovery Communications from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Discovery Communications from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Discovery Communications in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Imperial Capital raised shares of Discovery Communications from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Discovery Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

NASDAQ DISCA traded down $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.20. 3,583,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,978,314. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.62. Discovery Communications has a 12-month low of $25.08 and a 12-month high of $33.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.32 and a 200-day moving average of $29.88.

Discovery Communications (NASDAQ:DISCA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. Discovery Communications had a net margin of 16.81% and a return on equity of 23.29%. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Discovery Communications will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director John C. Malone purchased 2,670,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.03 per share, with a total value of $74,840,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,317,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $289,211,774.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Bruce Campbell sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total transaction of $825,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 364,219 shares in the company, valued at $12,022,869.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 70,570 shares of company stock worth $2,292,705. Insiders own 4.43% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Discovery Communications in the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Discovery Communications by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 64,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc bought a new position in shares of Discovery Communications in the fourth quarter worth approximately $236,000. Usca Ria LLC increased its position in shares of Discovery Communications by 17,241.4% in the fourth quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 20,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Discovery Communications by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 251,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,220,000 after purchasing an additional 6,507 shares during the last quarter. 35.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Discovery Communications

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

