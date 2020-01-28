Discovery Inc Series B (NASDAQ:DISCB) Short Interest Down 50.0% in January

Discovery Inc Series B (NASDAQ:DISCB) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the December 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.0 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of DISCB stock traded down $1.10 on Tuesday, hitting $35.30. 5 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 312. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. Discovery Inc Series B has a one year low of $27.80 and a one year high of $41.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 1.24.

Discovery Inc Series B (NASDAQ:DISCB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter. Discovery Inc Series B had a net margin of 16.81% and a return on equity of 23.29%. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Discovery Inc Series B from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th.

Discovery Inc Series B Company Profile

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

