Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK) Lifted to Hold at BidaskClub

Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Discovery Inc Series C from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th.

Discovery Inc Series C stock opened at $28.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 1.50. Discovery Inc Series C has a fifty-two week low of $24.04 and a fifty-two week high of $31.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter. Discovery Inc Series C had a net margin of 16.81% and a return on equity of 23.29%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in Discovery Inc Series C by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 676,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,622,000 after acquiring an additional 75,352 shares during the last quarter. Pavion Blue Capital LLC bought a new position in Discovery Inc Series C in the fourth quarter valued at $4,000,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in Discovery Inc Series C by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 2,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Discovery Inc Series C by 56.0% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 95,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,927,000 after acquiring an additional 34,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC increased its stake in Discovery Inc Series C by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 54,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after acquiring an additional 6,179 shares during the last quarter. 56.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Discovery Inc Series C

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

See Also: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?