Diversified Restaurant (NASDAQ:SAUC) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Diversified Restaurant (NASDAQ:SAUC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

SAUC traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.04. 192,262 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 91,978. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.82 million, a P/E ratio of -7.43 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.77. Diversified Restaurant has a 52-week low of $0.37 and a 52-week high of $1.22.

Diversified Restaurant (NASDAQ:SAUC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $38.23 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Diversified Restaurant by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 381,328 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 70,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Diversified Restaurant by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 374,625 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 34,900 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diversified Restaurant during the 4th quarter valued at $283,000. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Diversified Restaurant by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 678,173 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 102,546 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Diversified Restaurant by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,194,322 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 102,346 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.07% of the company’s stock.

Diversified Restaurant Company Profile

Diversified Restaurant Holdings, Inc, a restaurant company, operates Buffalo Wild Wings franchised restaurants in the United States. The company primarily offers fresh bone-in chicken wings, frozen boneless chicken, and potatoes. As of March 8, 2018, it operated 65 franchised restaurants in Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, and Missouri.

