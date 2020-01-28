DLH Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:DLHC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Strong Buy” by Analysts

Shares of DLH Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:DLHC) have earned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokerages have set a one year consensus price objective of $8.25 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned DLH an industry rank of 178 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on DLHC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DLH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of DLH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st.

In other DLH news, CFO Kathryn M. Johnbull acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.00 per share, with a total value of $40,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 132,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $530,616. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William H. Alderman sold 51,897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total transaction of $207,588.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bailard Inc. grew its position in shares of DLH by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 34,950 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 2,450 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of DLH by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 41,522 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 4,158 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of DLH during the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of DLH by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 211,866 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $960,000 after acquiring an additional 11,600 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of DLH by 94.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,987 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 25,275 shares during the period. 57.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:DLHC traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $4.85. The company had a trading volume of 47,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,706. DLH has a 52 week low of $3.66 and a 52 week high of $6.78. The firm has a market cap of $61.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.42.

DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The business services provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.02). DLH had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 3.32%. The company had revenue of $54.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.80 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that DLH will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

DLH Company Profile

DLH Holdings Corp. provides healthcare and social services in the United States. It offers defense and veterans' health solutions, including case management, physical and behavioral health examinations, and medical administration and logistics services. The company also provides a range of human services and solutions, which consists of educational and environmental support services for the underserved children and youth comprising health, nutritional, parental, and behavioral services; and IT system architecture design, migration plan, and ongoing maintenance services.

