Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) Upgraded to “Buy” at BidaskClub

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of Docusign in a report on Friday, November 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Docusign from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Docusign in a research note on Monday, November 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Docusign in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Docusign from $63.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.33.

DOCU stock opened at $78.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.09 billion, a PE ratio of -59.48 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $74.37 and its 200 day moving average is $63.36. Docusign has a one year low of $43.13 and a one year high of $80.26.

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $249.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.40 million. Docusign had a negative net margin of 25.28% and a negative return on equity of 26.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Docusign will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Docusign news, Director Peter Solvik sold 43,690 shares of Docusign stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.17, for a total transaction of $3,284,177.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,561 shares in the company, valued at $568,360.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 722,647 shares of Docusign stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.75, for a total transaction of $54,017,863.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 65,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,895,676.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,585,805 shares of company stock valued at $119,025,392. Company insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Patten & Patten Inc. TN lifted its stake in Docusign by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 25,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,914,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in Docusign by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Docusign by 3.0% in the third quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Docusign by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Docusign by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.72% of the company’s stock.

About Docusign

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States. The company offers e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. The company sells its products through direct, partner-assisted, and Web-based sales. It serves enterprise businesses, commercial businesses, and small businesses, such as professionals, sole proprietorships and individuals.

Read More: What are gap-down stocks?