Dolby Laboratories (DLB) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, January 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter. Dolby Laboratories has set its Q1 guidance at $0.45-$0.51 EPS and its FY20 guidance at $3.40-$3.50 EPS.Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The electronics maker reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $298.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.55 million. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 20.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. On average, analysts expect Dolby Laboratories to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Dolby Laboratories stock opened at $68.84 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.19. Dolby Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $56.09 and a fifty-two week high of $70.17. The firm has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.83.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DLB. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 18th. B. Riley lowered shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine cut shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. Finally, Dougherty & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a report on Monday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Dolby Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.00.

In related news, SVP Giles Baker sold 4,662 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.64, for a total value of $319,999.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 17,406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total value of $1,146,359.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 250,482 shares of company stock valued at $17,274,586 in the last quarter. Insiders own 38.17% of the company’s stock.

Dolby Laboratories Company Profile

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, at home, at work, and on mobile devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for TVs, set-top boxes (STBs), personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, mobile devices, and digital radio; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in media devices; Dolby AC-4, an audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for home theaters, cinemas, device speakers, mobile devices, and headphones.

