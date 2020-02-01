Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.22

Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share by the electronics maker on Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th.

Dolby Laboratories has a payout ratio of 32.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Dolby Laboratories to earn $3.29 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.7%.

Shares of DLB opened at $69.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.02, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $68.76 and a 200-day moving average of $65.28. Dolby Laboratories has a 52 week low of $56.09 and a 52 week high of $70.17.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $291.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.81 million. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 16.71%. Dolby Laboratories’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dolby Laboratories will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Giles Baker sold 43,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.80, for a total transaction of $2,969,408.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Steven E. Forshay sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.83, for a total value of $6,983,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 250,482 shares of company stock valued at $17,274,586 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 38.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DLB. ValuEngine lowered Dolby Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. Dougherty & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Monday, November 11th. B. Riley lowered Dolby Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dolby Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.00.

Dolby Laboratories Company Profile

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, at home, at work, and on mobile devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for TVs, set-top boxes (STBs), personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, mobile devices, and digital radio; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in media devices; Dolby AC-4, an audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for home theaters, cinemas, device speakers, mobile devices, and headphones.

Read More: What is the definition of arbitrage?