Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The electronics maker reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.02), Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $291.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.81 million. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 20.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 EPS.

Shares of NYSE DLB traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $69.00. 908,260 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 348,353. Dolby Laboratories has a 1 year low of $56.09 and a 1 year high of $70.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.24. The stock has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.28, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.83.

In related news, SVP Steven E. Forshay sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.83, for a total transaction of $6,983,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Giles Baker sold 43,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.80, for a total value of $2,969,408.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 250,482 shares of company stock worth $17,274,586. Corporate insiders own 38.17% of the company’s stock.

DLB has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dolby Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 18th. B. Riley lowered Dolby Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine lowered Dolby Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a report on Thursday. Finally, Dougherty & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a report on Monday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Dolby Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.00.

About Dolby Laboratories

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, at home, at work, and on mobile devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for TVs, set-top boxes (STBs), personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, mobile devices, and digital radio; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in media devices; Dolby AC-4, an audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for home theaters, cinemas, device speakers, mobile devices, and headphones.

