Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) Releases FY20 Earnings Guidance

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.40-3.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.45. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.30-1.35 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.33 billion.Dolby Laboratories also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 3.40-3.50 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DLB. ValuEngine lowered Dolby Laboratories from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. Dougherty & Co restated a buy rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Monday, November 11th. B. Riley lowered Dolby Laboratories from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barrington Research restated a buy rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Dolby Laboratories from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $77.00.

DLB stock traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $69.34. 891,418 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 374,210. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a PE ratio of 35.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.83. Dolby Laboratories has a 52 week low of $56.09 and a 52 week high of $70.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $68.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.26.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $291.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.81 million. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 16.71%. The company’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dolby Laboratories will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.07%.

In other Dolby Laboratories news, SVP Giles Baker sold 4,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.64, for a total value of $319,999.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Steven E. Forshay sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.83, for a total value of $6,983,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 250,482 shares of company stock worth $17,274,586 in the last 90 days. 38.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Dolby Laboratories

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, at home, at work, and on mobile devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for TVs, set-top boxes (STBs), personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, mobile devices, and digital radio; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in media devices; Dolby AC-4, an audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for home theaters, cinemas, device speakers, mobile devices, and headphones.

Featured Article: Coverage Ratio