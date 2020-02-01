Dolphin Capital Investors (LON:DCI) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $4.49

Shares of Dolphin Capital Investors Limited (LON:DCI) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.49 and traded as low as $4.00. Dolphin Capital Investors shares last traded at $4.00, with a volume of 42,177 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market cap of $36.19 million and a PE ratio of -0.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 4.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 4.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.30, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

About Dolphin Capital Investors (LON:DCI)

Dolphin Capital Investors Limited (the ‘Company') was incorporated and registered in the British Virgin Islands (‘BVIs') on 7 June 2005. The Company is a real estate investment company focused on the early-stage, large-scale leisure-integrated residential resorts in south-east Europe and managed by Dolphin Capital Partners Limited (the ‘Investment Manager'), an independent private equity management firm that specializes in real estate investments, primarily in south-east Europe.

See Also: Trade War