Dolphin Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:DLPN) Short Interest Up 24.2% in January

Dolphin Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:DLPN) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 353,100 shares, a growth of 24.2% from the December 31st total of 284,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 172,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days. Approximately 3.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

NASDAQ DLPN traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $0.63. 900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 91,158. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Dolphin Entertainment has a one year low of $0.45 and a one year high of $1.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.25 million, a PE ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 7.48.

Dolphin Entertainment (NASDAQ:DLPN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Dolphin Entertainment had a negative net margin of 19.35% and a negative return on equity of 50.95%. The company had revenue of $5.95 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dolphin Entertainment will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DLPN. Maxim Group lowered their price objective on shares of Dolphin Entertainment from $2.50 to $1.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dolphin Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Dolphin Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Dolphin Entertainment stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dolphin Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:DLPN) by 258.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 527,778 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 380,724 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 3.67% of Dolphin Entertainment worth $554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 6.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dolphin Entertainment

Dolphin Entertainment, Inc produces and distributes online digital content in the United States. The company operates as a content producer of motion pictures, as well as produces Web series and feature films. In addition, it operates an entertainment public relations agency, which offers talent, marketing, and strategic communications services, as well as brand and digital marketing services.

