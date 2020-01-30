Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) Receives $82.86 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fourteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $83.14.

D has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Dominion Energy from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Argus increased their target price on Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Dominion Energy from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th.

Shares of D stock traded up $1.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $86.48. 3,380,485 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,708,819. The company has a market cap of $69.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $82.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.16. Dominion Energy has a 1 year low of $69.04 and a 1 year high of $86.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 6.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Dominion Energy will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.35%. This is a boost from Dominion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.62%.

In related news, CEO Diane Leopold sold 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.48, for a total value of $948,520.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 60,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,995,318.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Dominion Energy by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $321,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $98,000. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $695,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Dominion Energy by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,140 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.39% of the company’s stock.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

See Also: Why are percentage decliners important?