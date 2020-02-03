DOMINOS PIZZA U/ADR (OTCMKTS:DPUKY) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Sell

DOMINOS PIZZA U/ADR (OTCMKTS:DPUKY) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS DPUKY opened at $8.23 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.01. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 19.58 and a beta of 0.84. DOMINOS PIZZA U/ADR has a twelve month low of $5.34 and a twelve month high of $8.66.

DOMINOS PIZZA U/ADR Company Profile

Domino's Pizza Group plc owns, operates, and franchises Domino's Pizza stores in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Switzerland, Germany, Iceland, Norway, and Sweden. It also leases properties; and leases store equipment to franchisees. The company operates 1,261 stores in the six European markets.

Recommended Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.