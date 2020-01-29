Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 19th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.145 per share by the insurance provider on Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st.

Donegal Group has raised its dividend payment by an average of 1.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 4 years. Donegal Group has a payout ratio of 52.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Donegal Group to earn $0.95 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.58 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 61.1%.

DGICA traded down $0.23 on Wednesday, reaching $13.95. 217 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,734. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.63 and its 200-day moving average is $14.54. The company has a market cap of $404.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.79 and a beta of 0.27. Donegal Group has a twelve month low of $12.42 and a twelve month high of $15.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44.

Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $198.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.40 million. Donegal Group had a return on equity of 1.94% and a net margin of 2.25%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Donegal Group will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

In other Donegal Group news, Director Dennis Joseph Bixenman sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.81, for a total value of $118,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $194,825.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 9.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DGICA shares. BidaskClub cut Donegal Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Donegal Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Donegal Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.00.

Donegal Group Company Profile

Donegal Group Inc, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial lines of property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals in the Mid-Atlantic, Midwestern, New England, and southern states. It operates through four segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, Commercial Lines of Insurance, and Investment in DFSC.

