Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICB) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.13

Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICB) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 19th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.127 per share by the insurance provider on Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st.

Donegal Group has a dividend payout ratio of 58.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

DGICB traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $12.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 170 shares, compared to its average volume of 244. Donegal Group has a fifty-two week low of $11.60 and a fifty-two week high of $14.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $359.96 million, a PE ratio of 21.88 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.89.

Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter. Donegal Group had a return on equity of 1.94% and a net margin of 2.25%. The firm had revenue of $198.38 million for the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Donegal Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th.

About Donegal Group

Donegal Group Inc, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial lines of property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals in the Mid-Atlantic, Midwestern, New England, and southern states. It operates through four segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, Commercial Lines of Insurance, and Investment in DFSC.

