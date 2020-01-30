Donna Morris Sells 25,481 Shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) Stock

Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) EVP Donna Morris sold 25,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.16, for a total transaction of $8,871,464.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 89,690 shares in the company, valued at $31,226,470.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ ADBE opened at $351.66 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $335.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $300.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $170.98 billion, a PE ratio of 54.47, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.11. Adobe Inc has a 1 year low of $238.87 and a 1 year high of $356.70.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 12th. The software company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 31.47% and a net margin of 26.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.83 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ADBE has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $305.00 price target (up from $295.00) on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Adobe from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Adobe from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price target on shares of Adobe from $339.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Nomura boosted their price target on shares of Adobe from $310.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Adobe has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $336.28.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,730,576 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $9,938,712,000 after purchasing an additional 887,115 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,810,109 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,881,292,000 after purchasing an additional 91,217 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,079,637 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,127,000,000 after purchasing an additional 972,817 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,844,737 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $509,609,000 after purchasing an additional 14,524 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,181,239 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $389,584,000 after purchasing an additional 65,560 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.06% of the company’s stock.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

