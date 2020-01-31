Dorian LPG Ltd (NYSE:LPG) Short Interest Up 15.7% in January

Dorian LPG Ltd (NYSE:LPG) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 947,700 shares, an increase of 15.7% from the December 31st total of 819,100 shares. Currently, 2.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 673,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine cut Dorian LPG from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. DNB Markets raised Dorian LPG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.30 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Dorian LPG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Dorian LPG in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.58.

Shares of LPG stock traded down $0.40 on Thursday, reaching $13.67. The company had a trading volume of 595,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,319,950. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $768.22 million, a PE ratio of 30.38 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.88 and a 200-day moving average of $12.15. Dorian LPG has a 12 month low of $5.26 and a 12 month high of $16.68.

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The shipping company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.16. Dorian LPG had a return on equity of 4.52% and a net margin of 10.16%. The business had revenue of $91.63 million during the quarter.

In other news, EVP Alexander C. Hadjipateras sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total value of $146,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $985,882.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Theodore B. Young sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.33, for a total value of $45,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 120,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,850,193.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 26.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LPG. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new stake in Dorian LPG during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Founders Capital Management increased its stake in Dorian LPG by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 6,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Dorian LPG during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Dorian LPG during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $110,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in Dorian LPG during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $166,000. 65.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dorian LPG Company Profile

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) through its LPG tankers worldwide. It owns and operates very large gas carriers (VLGCs). As of June 26, 2018, its fleet consisted of 22 VLGCs with carrying capacity of approximately 1.8 million cubic meters.

