Dorman Products Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $266.95 Million

Equities research analysts expect Dorman Products Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) to report $266.95 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Dorman Products’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $266.59 million and the highest is $267.40 million. Dorman Products posted sales of $260.34 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dorman Products will report full-year sales of $1.02 billion for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.06 billion to $1.10 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Dorman Products.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DORM shares. BidaskClub cut Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Dorman Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, Stephens started coverage on Dorman Products in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.00.

Shares of DORM stock traded down $3.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $69.80. 191,176 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 154,361. Dorman Products has a twelve month low of $67.39 and a twelve month high of $95.72. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 3.71.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DORM. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,531 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Dorman Products in the second quarter worth $28,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dorman Products by 2.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,871,470 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $250,220,000 after buying an additional 64,595 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Dorman Products by 355.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 343,569 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $29,938,000 after buying an additional 268,090 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Dorman Products by 4.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 196,903 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $17,158,000 after buying an additional 7,983 shares during the period. 83.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dorman Products

Dorman Products, Inc supplies automotive replacement parts, automotive hardware, and brake products to the automotive aftermarket and mass merchandise markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Australia. It offers original equipment dealer products, such as intake manifolds, exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, and complex electronics modules; fluid reservoirs, variable valve timing components, complex electronics, and integrated door lock actuators; and fasteners, including oil drain plugs, wheel bolts, and wheel lug nuts.

