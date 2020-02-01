Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on DORM. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Dorman Products from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Dorman Products in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They set an equal weight rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dorman Products from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dorman Products currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $75.00.

DORM stock traded down $3.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $69.80. 191,176 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 154,361. Dorman Products has a 52 week low of $67.39 and a 52 week high of $95.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 3.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.51.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pembroke Management LTD bought a new stake in shares of Dorman Products in the 4th quarter worth about $9,745,000. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 86.7% in the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 709,584 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $53,730,000 after acquiring an additional 329,436 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 84,913 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,430,000 after acquiring an additional 21,725 shares during the last quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 96.5% in the 4th quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 51,072 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,867,000 after acquiring an additional 25,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 76.8% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 29,522 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,235,000 after acquiring an additional 12,820 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

About Dorman Products

Dorman Products, Inc supplies automotive replacement parts, automotive hardware, and brake products to the automotive aftermarket and mass merchandise markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Australia. It offers original equipment dealer products, such as intake manifolds, exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, and complex electronics modules; fluid reservoirs, variable valve timing components, complex electronics, and integrated door lock actuators; and fasteners, including oil drain plugs, wheel bolts, and wheel lug nuts.

