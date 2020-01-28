Dougherty & Co Reiterates Buy Rating for Williams Industrial Services Group (OTCMKTS:WLMS)

Dougherty & Co reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Williams Industrial Services Group (OTCMKTS:WLMS) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Williams Industrial Services Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 4th.

WLMS opened at $1.48 on Friday. Williams Industrial Services Group has a 52-week low of $1.33 and a 52-week high of $2.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.11 million, a PE ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.79.

Williams Industrial Services Group (OTCMKTS:WLMS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Williams Industrial Services Group had a return on equity of 1.17% and a net margin of 0.68%. The company had revenue of $56.86 million for the quarter.

In other Williams Industrial Services Group news, Director Nelson Obus acquired 23,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.48 per share, for a total transaction of $34,780.00. 22.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Williams Industrial Services Group

Williams Industrial Services Group Inc provides general and specialty construction, maintenance and modification, and plant management support services to the nuclear, hydro and fossil power generation, pulp and paper, refining, petrochemical, and other process and manufacturing industries. The company offers nuclear power plant maintenance, modification, and construction services; maintenance, repair, and capital project services for other industrial and power generation facilities, including paper, fossil fuel, industrial gas, hydro power, and natural gas; and repair, modifications, maintenance, and builds services for municipal water and wastewater facilities.

