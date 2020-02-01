Dougherty & Co Weighs in on Oshkosh Corp’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSE:OSK)

Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK) – Analysts at Dougherty & Co issued their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for Oshkosh in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 30th. Dougherty & Co analyst M. Shlisky anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.65 per share for the quarter. Dougherty & Co also issued estimates for Oshkosh’s FY2021 earnings at $8.24 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Oshkosh from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Buckingham Research upgraded Oshkosh from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $96.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Oshkosh from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Oshkosh from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $66.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Oshkosh to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.08.

Shares of NYSE:OSK opened at $86.04 on Friday. Oshkosh has a 52-week low of $66.04 and a 52-week high of $95.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.87. The firm has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.02, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.01.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 21.05% and a net margin of 6.60%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.61 EPS.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OSK. Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Oshkosh by 70.6% during the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oshkosh during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oshkosh during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Oshkosh by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Oshkosh during the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 90.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP James W. Johnson sold 7,009 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.48, for a total transaction of $641,183.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 39,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,609,251.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John J. Bryant sold 10,036 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.39, for a total value of $897,118.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,390,819.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,960 shares of company stock worth $2,983,071 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.44%.

About Oshkosh

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

