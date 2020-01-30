Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,180,000 shares, an increase of 22.5% from the December 31st total of 1,780,000 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 790,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Shares of Douglas Emmett stock opened at $41.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a PE ratio of 64.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.78 and its 200 day moving average is $42.42. Douglas Emmett has a 1 year low of $36.96 and a 1 year high of $45.08.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $238.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.69 million. Douglas Emmett had a net margin of 12.05% and a return on equity of 2.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Douglas Emmett will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Douglas Emmett’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Douglas Emmett’s payout ratio is 55.45%.

Several equities analysts have commented on DEI shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Douglas Emmett from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Douglas Emmett from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Douglas Emmett from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Mizuho lowered shares of Douglas Emmett from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Douglas Emmett in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Douglas Emmett has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.60.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DEI. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Douglas Emmett by 90.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 57,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,331,000 after buying an additional 27,327 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Douglas Emmett by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 143,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,802,000 after buying an additional 34,975 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Douglas Emmett by 91.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 330,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,162,000 after buying an additional 158,198 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Douglas Emmett by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 29,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,193,000 after buying an additional 4,601 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Douglas Emmett by 137.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,333,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,131,000 after buying an additional 772,521 shares during the period. 92.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Douglas Emmett Company Profile

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

