DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

DOYU has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded DouYu International from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $8.80 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on DouYu International in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $8.90 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded DouYu International from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.39.

DouYu International stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.09. 1,926,549 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,499,071. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.44. DouYu International has a 12-month low of $7.01 and a 12-month high of $11.88.

DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 27th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. DouYu International’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that DouYu International will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DOYU. Sylebra Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of DouYu International in the third quarter valued at $25,710,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DouYu International in the third quarter valued at $5,179,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of DouYu International in the fourth quarter valued at $1,363,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of DouYu International in the third quarter valued at $934,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DouYu International in the fourth quarter valued at $684,000. 12.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DouYu International Company Profile

DouYu International Holdings Limited operates a platform on PC and mobile apps that provides interactive games and entertainment live streaming in China. Its platform connects game developers and publishers, professional eSports teams or players and eSports tournament organizers, advertisers, and viewers.

