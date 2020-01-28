Dover (DOV) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Dover (NYSE:DOV) is scheduled to be announcing its Q4 2019 earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.46 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

DOV opened at $115.43 on Tuesday. Dover has a 12-month low of $77.95 and a 12-month high of $120.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.09, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $115.89 and a 200-day moving average of $103.77.

In other news, VP William Spurgeon sold 6,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.48, for a total transaction of $718,079.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $579,806.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ivonne M. Cabrera sold 4,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.48, for a total value of $456,106.40. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,714 shares of company stock valued at $1,295,756. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DOV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Dover from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Barclays boosted their target price on Dover from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Citigroup upped their target price on Dover from $115.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Dover from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.11.

About Dover

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, specialty systems, consumable supplies, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Systems, Fluids, and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. The Engineered Systems segment offers precision marking and coding, digital textile printing, soldering and dispensing equipment, and related consumables and services; and automation components, including manual and power clamps, rotary and linear mechanical indexers, conveyors, pick and place units, glove ports, and manipulators, as well as end-of-arm robotic grippers, slides, and end effectors for fast-moving consumer goods, digital textile printing, vehicle service, environmental solutions, and industrials end markets.

