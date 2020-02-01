Dover (NYSE:DOV) Hits New 52-Week High on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $120.20 and last traded at $117.52, with a volume of 308448 shares. The stock had previously closed at $116.38.

The industrial products company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.09. Dover had a return on equity of 29.62% and a net margin of 9.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Dover from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. ValuEngine downgraded Dover from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $96.00 price objective on Dover and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Dover from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.38.

In related news, VP William Spurgeon sold 6,559 shares of Dover stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.48, for a total value of $718,079.32. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $579,806.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kristiane C. Graham sold 400 shares of Dover stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $48,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 357,392 shares in the company, valued at $42,887,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,114 shares of company stock worth $1,343,756 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DOV. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dover by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,354,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,237,921,000 after acquiring an additional 371,171 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in shares of Dover by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,090,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $108,585,000 after acquiring an additional 160,869 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Dover by 42.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 491,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,966,000 after acquiring an additional 146,065 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Dover by 1,124.5% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 134,698 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,411,000 after acquiring an additional 123,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in shares of Dover in the 3rd quarter worth $12,047,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.70, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $116.14 and a 200-day moving average of $104.12.

About Dover (NYSE:DOV)

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, specialty systems, consumable supplies, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Systems, Fluids, and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. The Engineered Systems segment offers precision marking and coding, digital textile printing, soldering and dispensing equipment, and related consumables and services; and automation components, including manual and power clamps, rotary and linear mechanical indexers, conveyors, pick and place units, glove ports, and manipulators, as well as end-of-arm robotic grippers, slides, and end effectors for fast-moving consumer goods, digital textile printing, vehicle service, environmental solutions, and industrials end markets.

Further Reading: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?