Dover (NYSE:DOV) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Dover (NYSE:DOV) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.09, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 29.62% and a net margin of 9.08%. The company’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. Dover updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 6.20-6.40 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $6.20-6.40 EPS.

Dover stock traded down $4.86 during trading on Friday, reaching $114.06. The company had a trading volume of 40,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 704,028. Dover has a 52 week low of $86.13 and a 52 week high of $120.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.05.

DOV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Dover from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Citigroup raised their target price on Dover from $115.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Dover from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Dover from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $96.00 target price on Dover and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Dover presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.38.

In other Dover news, VP William Spurgeon sold 6,559 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.48, for a total value of $718,079.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $579,806.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Ivonne M. Cabrera sold 4,055 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.48, for a total value of $456,106.40. Insiders sold a total of 11,714 shares of company stock valued at $1,295,756 in the last quarter. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, specialty systems, consumable supplies, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Systems, Fluids, and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. The Engineered Systems segment offers precision marking and coding, digital textile printing, soldering and dispensing equipment, and related consumables and services; and automation components, including manual and power clamps, rotary and linear mechanical indexers, conveyors, pick and place units, glove ports, and manipulators, as well as end-of-arm robotic grippers, slides, and end effectors for fast-moving consumer goods, digital textile printing, vehicle service, environmental solutions, and industrials end markets.

