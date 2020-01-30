DP Aircraft I (LON:DPA) Trading Down 0.6%

DP Aircraft I Ltd (LON:DPA)’s stock price fell 0.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.78 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.77 ($0.01), 17,100 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 42% from the average session volume of 29,581 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.77 ($0.01).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.63, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 0.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 0.82.

DP Aircraft I Company Profile (LON:DPA)

DP Aircraft I Limited is a Guernsey-based holding company. The Company’s principal activity is to purchase, lease and then sell Boeing 787-8 Aircraft (the Assets). The Company makes its investment in aircraft through its subsidiaries, DP Aircraft Guernsey I Limited, DP Aircraft Guernsey II Limited, DP Aircraft Guernsey III Limited and DP Aircraft Guernsey IV Limited.

