DPW Holdings Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:DPW) Short Interest Down 62.5% in January

DPW Holdings Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:DPW) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 174,200 shares, a drop of 62.5% from the December 31st total of 464,300 shares. Currently, 6.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 475,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

In related news, insider Ault & Company, Inc. purchased 660,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.12 per share, with a total value of $739,947.04. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 666,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $746,978.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders purchased a total of 662,667 shares of company stock worth $741,616 in the last three months.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in DPW stock. HMI Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DPW Holdings Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:DPW) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,474,053 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,592,000. DPW comprises approximately 7.2% of HMI Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. HMI Capital LLC owned approximately 137.62% of DPW as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

NYSEAMERICAN:DPW opened at $1.46 on Tuesday. DPW has a fifty-two week low of $0.65 and a fifty-two week high of $96.00.

DPW (NYSEAMERICAN:DPW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The technology company reported ($3.77) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.38 million during the quarter.

About DPW

DPW Holdings, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells power system solutions for the military/aerospace, medical and industrial-telecommunication industries in North America and Europe. The company offers custom power system solutions; high-grade flexibility series power supply products, such as power rectifiers; and value-added services for original equipment manufacturers.

